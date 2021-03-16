Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,167,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 62,657 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.23% of Packaging Co. of America worth $161,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PKG. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 2,846,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $392,601,000 after purchasing an additional 982,598 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 415.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 477,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,907,000 after acquiring an additional 385,137 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,464,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 586,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,974,000 after acquiring an additional 236,474 shares during the period. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,860,000. 88.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp upgraded Packaging Co. of America from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.50.

NYSE:PKG opened at $134.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.70. Packaging Co. of America has a 12-month low of $72.75 and a 12-month high of $148.14.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 52.29%.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

