Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Short Interest Update

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 56,430,000 shares, a drop of 26.7% from the February 11th total of 76,970,000 shares. Currently, 4.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 83,630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

In other news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 1,285,123 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $40,597,035.57. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,711,619 shares in the company, valued at $243,610,044.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 12,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total transaction of $299,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,259,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,413,447.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,100,501 shares of company stock worth $85,676,652.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 442.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 140.0% in the fourth quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. William Blair cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Palantir Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.57.

NYSE:PLTR traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,845,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,401,977. Palantir Technologies has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $45.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.45.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $322.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Palantir Technologies will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

