Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Now Covered by Credit Suisse Group

Research analysts at Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) in a research note issued on Tuesday, FinViz reports. The firm set an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 22.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on PLTR. Citigroup lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, William Blair lowered Palantir Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.57.

Shares of NYSE PLTR traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.77. 1,134,595 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,763,445. Palantir Technologies has a 52 week low of $8.90 and a 52 week high of $45.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.57.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $322.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Palantir Technologies will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total transaction of $299,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,259,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,413,447.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $9,009,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,203,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,175,519.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,100,501 shares of company stock worth $85,676,652.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $23,550,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 442.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

