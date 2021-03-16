Pan Orient Energy (CVE:POE) Sets New 12-Month High at $0.96

Pan Orient Energy Corp. (CVE:POE)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.96 and last traded at C$0.96, with a volume of 12859 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.92.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$49.67 million and a P/E ratio of -0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.85 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.70. The company has a current ratio of 9.13, a quick ratio of 9.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Get Pan Orient Energy alerts:

In other news, insider Pan Orient Energy Corp. bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.73 per share, with a total value of C$36,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$36,500. Insiders purchased a total of 749,000 shares of company stock valued at $615,105 over the last ninety days.

Pan Orient Energy Corp., a junior oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Thailand, Indonesia, and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the L53/48 concession located in west of Bangkok, Thailand; a 49% interest in the East Jabung production sharing contract located in South Sumatra, Indonesia; and a 50% interest in the Sawn Lake property comprising 88 contiguous sections of heavy oil sands leases situated in the central Alberta Peace River Oil Sands area.

Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Pan Orient Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan Orient Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.