Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA) Research Coverage Started at Maxim Group

Analysts at Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 74.29% from the company’s current price.

PBLA stock opened at $4.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.14. Panbela Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.37 and a 1 year high of $10.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBLA. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Panbela Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Panbela Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in Panbela Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Panbela Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. 3.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Panbela Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics treatment for unmet medical needs. The company focuses on diseases of the pancreas, including pancreatitis and pancreatic cancer. Its lead product candidate is SBP-101, which is in Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma.

