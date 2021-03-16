Panda Yield (BBOO) Price Hits $5.59

Panda Yield (CURRENCY:BBOO) traded up 20.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. One Panda Yield coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.59 or 0.00009939 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Panda Yield has traded 33.9% higher against the US dollar. Panda Yield has a total market cap of $5.26 million and $1.77 million worth of Panda Yield was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Panda Yield alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00049551 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00012386 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $365.25 or 0.00649074 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.68 or 0.00070516 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000931 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00025987 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.81 or 0.00035212 BTC.

Panda Yield Profile

Panda Yield (BBOO) is a coin. Panda Yield’s total supply is 941,518 coins and its circulating supply is 941,299 coins. Panda Yield’s official Twitter account is @FiBamboo

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexxyo Labs is a technology company composed of a multidisciplinary team, which is dedicated to developing the latest technology applications to facilitate the daily life of individuals and businesses. Their objective with BAMBOO is to create a friendly-looking tool that encourages everyone to approach the DeFI ecosystem, without leaving aside the importance of the technology well applied and the robustness of the platform. The team is composed by professionals from many fields and Nexxyo Labs is totally dedicated to the development of BambooDeFi. “

Panda Yield Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Panda Yield directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Panda Yield should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Panda Yield using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Panda Yield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Panda Yield and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.