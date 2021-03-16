Pantos Market Capitalization Hits $4.45 Million (PAN)

Pantos (CURRENCY:PAN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. In the last week, Pantos has traded 38.8% higher against the dollar. Pantos has a market capitalization of $4.45 million and approximately $85,729.00 worth of Pantos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pantos token can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000279 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Pantos alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $255.06 or 0.00455340 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.92 or 0.00064117 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000858 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.41 or 0.00057858 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 30.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.61 or 0.00122492 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.77 or 0.00072789 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $311.29 or 0.00555721 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000499 BTC.

About Pantos

Pantos’ genesis date was March 12th, 2018. Pantos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,451,121 tokens. Pantos’ official website is pantos.io . Pantos’ official Twitter account is @PantosIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Pantos is medium.com/pantos

Pantos Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pantos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pantos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pantos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pantos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pantos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.