PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.36 EPS

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The software maker reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.36), Fidelity Earnings reports. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 22.99% and a negative net margin of 14.14%.

Shares of PAR Technology stock opened at $74.57 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -45.19 and a beta of 1.91. PAR Technology has a 52-week low of $9.64 and a 52-week high of $90.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.05.

PAR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sidoti downgraded shares of PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 19th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on PAR Technology from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. William Blair began coverage on PAR Technology in a report on Friday, February 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of PAR Technology from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PAR Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-sale (POS) solutions to restaurants and retail outlets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers POS technology solutions, including cloud-based, software-as-a-service Brink and on-premise POS PixelPoint solutions, and its POS hardware platforms, as well as installation, technical, and maintenance support services.

