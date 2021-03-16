PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Price Target Raised to $90.00 at Craig Hallum

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) had its price target lifted by analysts at Craig Hallum from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.69% from the company’s previous close.

PAR has been the subject of a number of other reports. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of PAR Technology from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 19th. William Blair started coverage on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Sidoti lowered shares of PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.50.

Shares of NYSE PAR opened at $74.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.31 and a 200 day moving average of $57.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.19 and a beta of 1.91. PAR Technology has a 12-month low of $9.64 and a 12-month high of $90.35.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The software maker reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.36). PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 22.99% and a negative net margin of 14.14%. Sell-side analysts predict that PAR Technology will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. now owns 113,665 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,137,000 after buying an additional 6,936 shares in the last quarter. Rovida Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Rovida Advisors Inc. now owns 1,024,895 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,333,000 after buying an additional 191,722 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in PAR Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $2,913,000. Must Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PAR Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $1,861,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in PAR Technology by 103.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,696 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 13,080 shares in the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PAR Technology

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-sale (POS) solutions to restaurants and retail outlets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers POS technology solutions, including cloud-based, software-as-a-service Brink and on-premise POS PixelPoint solutions, and its POS hardware platforms, as well as installation, technical, and maintenance support services.

