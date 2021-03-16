PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Raised to Buy at Sidoti

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) was upgraded by stock analysts at Sidoti from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $107.00 target price on the software maker’s stock, up from their previous target price of $80.00. Sidoti’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 43.49% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PAR. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on PAR Technology from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair began coverage on PAR Technology in a report on Friday, February 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 19th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on PAR Technology from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Shares of PAR stock opened at $74.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -45.19 and a beta of 1.91. PAR Technology has a 52-week low of $9.64 and a 52-week high of $90.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The software maker reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.36). PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 14.14% and a negative return on equity of 22.99%. Analysts expect that PAR Technology will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ADW Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PAR Technology by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. ADW Capital Management LLC now owns 2,100,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,872,000 after buying an additional 275,200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in PAR Technology by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,602,752 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,639,000 after acquiring an additional 495,226 shares during the last quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PAR Technology by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 1,442,024 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,416,000 after acquiring an additional 23,301 shares during the last quarter. Rovida Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in PAR Technology by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Rovida Advisors Inc. now owns 1,024,895 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,333,000 after acquiring an additional 191,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in PAR Technology by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 941,408 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,111,000 after acquiring an additional 41,408 shares during the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAR Technology Company Profile

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-sale (POS) solutions to restaurants and retail outlets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers POS technology solutions, including cloud-based, software-as-a-service Brink and on-premise POS PixelPoint solutions, and its POS hardware platforms, as well as installation, technical, and maintenance support services.

