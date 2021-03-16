Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Acquires Shares of 7,900 Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lumina Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at $759,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Biogen by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 162,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,678,000 after buying an additional 8,802 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,813,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Biogen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,682,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Biogen stock traded up $2.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $262.74. 7,282 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,359,852. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $223.25 and a fifty-two week high of $363.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $272.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $266.17.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.87 by ($0.29). Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Biogen from $388.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $352.00 to $351.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $264.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Biogen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $304.47.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

