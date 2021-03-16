Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Boosts Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,180 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1,927.0% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 1,269.4% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CFG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $34.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.89.

CFG traded down $1.21 on Tuesday, hitting $43.73. The company had a trading volume of 77,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,003,616. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.97. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.12 and a 12-month high of $46.97.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 5.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 2nd. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.63%.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

