Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Boosts Position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 102.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Equinix accounts for approximately 0.7% of Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $2,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,829,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,877,218,000 after purchasing an additional 105,526 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 2,974,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,124,631,000 after buying an additional 27,107 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Equinix by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,247,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,605,151,000 after buying an additional 187,174 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Equinix by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,787,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,364,427,000 after acquiring an additional 257,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Equinix by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,017,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $773,462,000 after acquiring an additional 107,473 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Equinix from $800.00 to $750.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded shares of Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $864.00 to $811.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on Equinix from $835.00 to $856.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $915.00 to $942.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $819.30.

In other Equinix news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 59 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $723.64, for a total transaction of $42,694.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Sara Baack sold 1,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.61, for a total value of $1,408,138.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,756,586.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,722 shares of company stock valued at $18,731,932. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EQIX traded up $7.10 on Tuesday, reaching $676.65. 1,658 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 631,841. The company has a market cap of $60.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $477.87 and a one year high of $839.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $689.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $728.28.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.96). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $2.87 per share. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.66. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.33%.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

