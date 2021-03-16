Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Buys 34,900 Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 230.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,900 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $1,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 106,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 13,534 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in ViacomCBS by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 89,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after buying an additional 31,002 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in ViacomCBS by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 365,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,243,000 after buying an additional 130,000 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 376,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 7,811.4% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 541,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,192,000 after acquiring an additional 535,081 shares during the period. 80.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ViacomCBS news, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total transaction of $3,247,776.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,274,854.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total value of $387,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,230 shares in the company, valued at $2,530,727.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:VIAC traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $97.49. 163,638 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,245,137. The company has a market capitalization of $60.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.55. ViacomCBS Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $101.97.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 5.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.16%.

A number of brokerages have commented on VIAC. Wolfe Research cut shares of ViacomCBS from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group cut ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. KeyCorp began coverage on ViacomCBS in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of ViacomCBS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.96.

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

