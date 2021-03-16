Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Buys New Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,800 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,071 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 1,685 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 5.2% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its position in United Rentals by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 481 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,470 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Shares of NYSE URI traded down $7.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $315.54. 5,668 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 796,445. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $282.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.72. The company has a market cap of $22.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.85 and a twelve month high of $323.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 34.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,982 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.99, for a total value of $1,738,448.18. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,881,199.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.37, for a total transaction of $531,914.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,934,048.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,571 shares of company stock worth $2,731,257 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on URI shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. KeyCorp upped their price target on United Rentals from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.74.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

Further Reading: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.