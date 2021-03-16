Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Buys New Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,800 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,071 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 1,685 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 5.2% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its position in United Rentals by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 481 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,470 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE URI traded down $7.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $315.54. 5,668 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 796,445. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $282.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.72. The company has a market cap of $22.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.85 and a twelve month high of $323.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.85.
In other news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,982 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.99, for a total value of $1,738,448.18. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,881,199.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.37, for a total transaction of $531,914.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,934,048.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,571 shares of company stock worth $2,731,257 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have weighed in on URI shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. KeyCorp upped their price target on United Rentals from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.74.
United Rentals Company Profile
United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.
