Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Buys Shares of 132,400 Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 132,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,132,000. Nordstrom makes up about 1.2% of Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Nordstrom as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 838 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Nordstrom by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC raised its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 27,720 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,384,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

JWN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Nordstrom from $24.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $17.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $17.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Nordstrom from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

In related news, COO Ken Worzel sold 9,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total transaction of $312,313.12. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 124,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,979,275.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Christine Deputy sold 15,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total value of $576,005.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at $2,062,993.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 56,847 shares of company stock worth $2,016,697 over the last three months. 5.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nordstrom stock traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.70. 22,046 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,703,971. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.32. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.72 and a 1 year high of $46.45. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.55 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.98, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 4.57% and a negative return on equity of 77.24%. The company’s revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Nordstrom, Inc. will post -2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

