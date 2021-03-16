Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Cuts Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 36.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,090 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Sontag Advisory LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 11.8% during the third quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 5,262 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,896 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 12,322 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its position in McDonald’s by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 416,602 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $89,394,000 after purchasing an additional 6,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $2,467,000. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $219.69. The stock had a trading volume of 31,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,275,217. The company has a market capitalization of $163.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $124.23 and a 12-month high of $231.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $210.85 and a 200-day moving average of $215.09.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

MCD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upgraded McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on McDonald’s from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Stephens lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.07.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Recommended Story: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.