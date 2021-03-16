Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Has $1.29 Million Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC reduced its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 60.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,270 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 7,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.54. The stock had a trading volume of 5,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,842,700. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $105.00 and a one year high of $165.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $139.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.83. The company has a market capitalization of $38.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.91, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($1.36). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 17.50%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 67.37%.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director David C. Ruberg sold 3,689 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $498,015.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 601,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,205,605. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dyer Corey sold 867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $117,062.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,279,719.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,580 shares of company stock valued at $7,439,213. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

DLR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. TD Securities raised Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Digital Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.30.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

