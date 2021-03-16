Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Has $2.29 Million Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 79.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,600 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 352.3% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 46,947,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,523,620,000 after buying an additional 36,566,684 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 133,862,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,039,980,000 after purchasing an additional 29,812,530 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 148,429,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,479,588,000 after buying an additional 17,452,785 shares during the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $153,445,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 85.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,736,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $354,206,000 after acquiring an additional 5,419,945 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,984,633. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $40.23. The company has a market capitalization of $161.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

WFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $31.50 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.96.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

