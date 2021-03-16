Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Increases Stock Position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 129.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,620 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,800 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $2,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VOYA. Arden Trust Co boosted its position in Voya Financial by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 6,941 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Voya Financial by 2.6% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 12,714 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Voya Financial by 3.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,445 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in Voya Financial by 2.9% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 14,843 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,879 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Voya Financial stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.15. 3,045 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,309,889. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 1.45. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.75 and a 52-week high of $64.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.11.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.47. Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 17.43%. On average, research analysts predict that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is currently 15.64%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VOYA. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Voya Financial from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Evercore ISI downgraded Voya Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.58.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

