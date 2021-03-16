Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Invests $1.36 Million in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 18.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,357,000 after purchasing an additional 21,688 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter worth approximately $349,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 240.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 92,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,703,000 after acquiring an additional 65,155 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,806,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,368,923,000 after purchasing an additional 120,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MAA traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $145.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,532. The company has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a PE ratio of 52.15 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $136.06 and its 200 day moving average is $125.89. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $146.31.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $423.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.86 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 19.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 397 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total transaction of $49,033.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,357 shares in the company, valued at $8,319,263.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 406 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total value of $50,145.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,047 shares in the company, valued at $9,392,564.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,387 shares of company stock worth $294,818. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

MAA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $132.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist lifted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $122.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $132.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.09.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

