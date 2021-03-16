Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Makes New Investment in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 161,800 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,558,000. Devon Energy comprises 0.7% of Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 313.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 1,888.9% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 3,580 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DVN stock traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.57. 107,647 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,010,258. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88, a PEG ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.70 and a fifty-two week high of $26.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.73.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 62.68% and a positive return on equity of 2.38%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DVN. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Devon Energy from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Devon Energy from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.02.

In related news, Director Felix Investments Holdings Ii, sold 29,579,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $622,646,138.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

