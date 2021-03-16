Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Makes New Investment in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entegris in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. First Horizon Corp increased its stake in shares of Entegris by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Entegris during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entegris in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. 98.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ENTG traded up $2.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 980,608. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.50. Entegris, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.12 and a twelve month high of $114.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.09 and a beta of 1.33.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $518.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.38 million. Entegris had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 26.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 27th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 26th. Entegris’s payout ratio is currently 16.58%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ENTG shares. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Entegris from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Entegris from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target (up from $102.00) on shares of Entegris in a report on Monday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Entegris from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Entegris presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.40.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

