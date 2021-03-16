Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Makes New Investment in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IQV. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

NYSE IQV traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $190.78. The company had a trading volume of 2,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,194. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $81.79 and a one year high of $199.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $187.52 and its 200-day moving average is $173.77. The company has a market cap of $36.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 209.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 1.61%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John G. Danhakl purchased 63,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $176.95 per share, for a total transaction of $11,227,654.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on IQV shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $179.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on IQVIA from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp upgraded IQVIA from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $218.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on IQVIA from $208.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. IQVIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.32.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

See Also: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.