Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Purchases 10,900 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 36.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.5% of Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 78.1% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 15,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 6,873 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 930,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,590,000 after purchasing an additional 21,810 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.6% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 14,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% during the third quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 64,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,206,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,972,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Independent Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.03.

Shares of JPM traded down $1.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $153.62. 168,242 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,576,215. The firm has a market cap of $468.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $76.91 and a 52 week high of $157.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.33.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $29.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total transaction of $2,857,908.24. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.