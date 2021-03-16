Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Purchases 9,300 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 23.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 110.6% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective (up from $48.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. DZ Bank upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.67.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $457,280. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XOM traded down $1.70 on Tuesday, hitting $58.69. The stock had a trading volume of 508,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,161,061. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.37. The stock has a market cap of $248.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.95 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $30.11 and a 52-week high of $62.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

