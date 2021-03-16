Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Purchases New Holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 24,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APO. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 286.4% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. 71.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APO traded up $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.13. 17,670 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,810,459. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.10, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.62. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.46 and a 1-year high of $55.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $519.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Apollo Global Management’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.56%.

In other news, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc purchased 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.22 per share, for a total transaction of $47,220,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joshua Harris sold 273,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $14,117,140.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,660,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,313,928 shares of company stock worth $67,269,864. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Apollo Global Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. TheStreet upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Apollo Global Management currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

