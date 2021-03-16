Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Purchases New Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 21,700 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,471,000. Pioneer Natural Resources comprises approximately 0.7% of Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PXD. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 379,818 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $32,661,000 after acquiring an additional 11,308 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 115.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 78,778 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $6,774,000 after purchasing an additional 42,247 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 68,873 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $5,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,993 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 16.2% in the third quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 5,030 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PXD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Sunday, February 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Johnson Rice reissued a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.88.

In other news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.76, for a total value of $248,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,597,293.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.24, for a total transaction of $57,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,723 shares in the company, valued at $1,339,235.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 49,338 shares of company stock valued at $8,020,413. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

PXD stock traded down $3.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $162.09. 21,614 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,987,747. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $48.62 and a 52 week high of $166.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $139.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.11 billion, a PE ratio of 159.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.37. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 26.89%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

