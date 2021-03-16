Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Purchases Shares of 17,900 Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 17,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 5,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 869.2% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 72,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,317,000 after purchasing an additional 64,888 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 97,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,165,000 after purchasing an additional 22,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

In related news, CFO Elizabeth Kathleen Willard sold 81,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.69, for a total value of $7,146,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 368,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,285,441.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Joe Berchtold sold 85,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.83, for a total value of $7,550,550.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 955,969 shares in the company, valued at $84,918,726.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 420,369 shares of company stock valued at $37,596,584. 5.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LYV. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Macquarie cut Live Nation Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

NYSE:LYV traded down $1.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.31. 6,479 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,541,889. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.99 and a beta of 1.38. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.70 and a 12 month high of $94.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.02 and a 200 day moving average of $67.78.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.42) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $237.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.15 million. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 161.81%. On average, analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

Featured Story: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.