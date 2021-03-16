Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Purchases Shares of 2,300 Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,300 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in Netflix by 66,498.4% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,511,629 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500,350 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,654,518,000. SB Management Ltd bought a new stake in Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,024,473,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Netflix by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,121,618 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,391,603,000 after purchasing an additional 710,474 shares during the period. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its holdings in Netflix by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 1,513,056 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $818,155,000 after buying an additional 575,464 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NFLX. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Netflix from $525.00 to $586.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $630.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $510.00 to $700.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Netflix from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $580.27.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $9.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $530.00. 58,479 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,038,401. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $290.25 and a one year high of $593.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $539.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $514.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total value of $268,602.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,602.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total value of $1,979,206.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 442,339 shares of company stock valued at $233,359,064 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

