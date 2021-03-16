Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Raises Stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC grew its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 42.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXC. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exelon by 294.0% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 76.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EXC traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.09. The stock had a trading volume of 76,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,329,673. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.58 and its 200 day moving average is $41.96. The firm has a market cap of $42.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $29.28 and a 1 year high of $46.02.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Exelon had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is 47.52%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Exelon from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Exelon from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America raised Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Argus increased their target price on Exelon from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.17.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the generation and marketing of energy in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

