Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Sells 1,100 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC lowered its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,580 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter worth $29,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BDX. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $262.00 to $297.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.08.

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $239.70. 1,193 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,389,074. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $250.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.94. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $197.75 and a one year high of $284.97.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $1.41. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

