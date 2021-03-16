Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Sells 200 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC lessened its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,550 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 83 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 65.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVDA traded up $10.80 on Tuesday, hitting $538.45. 110,898 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,756,580. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $547.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $533.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.84 billion, a PE ratio of 86.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $180.68 and a 12 month high of $614.90.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.94%.

NVDA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $672.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on NVIDIA from $605.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $593.56.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total transaction of $188,227.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.85, for a total value of $98,022.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,842.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

