Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Sells 22,200 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC cut its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 26.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,050 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,200 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,944,000 after acquiring an additional 6,382 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 106.3% during the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 39,241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 20,216 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in AT&T by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 132,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,799,000 after purchasing an additional 44,059 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 39,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 12,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 235,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,765,000 after purchasing an additional 52,466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:T traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 399,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,557,934. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $213.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.98 and a 200-day moving average of $28.81. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $34.06.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.12.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

