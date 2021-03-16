Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Sells 600 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC decreased its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,150 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Tesla by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,094,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,712,005,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160,909 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 267.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,278,127 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,264,369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843,488 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 437.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,973,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,275,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420,573 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla by 426.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,096,035 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $899,221,000 after buying an additional 1,697,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Tesla by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,778,333 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,254,916,000 after buying an additional 87,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $8.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $699.64. 233,378 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,604,824. The company has a market capitalization of $671.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,421.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $760.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $594.43. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.10 and a twelve month high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total value of $1,097,327.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.68, for a total transaction of $1,012,020.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,320,757.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,663 shares of company stock worth $57,292,317 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TSLA. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Tesla to $500.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $338.99.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

