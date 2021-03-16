Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Takes $1.18 Million Position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 30,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aramark during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Aramark by 98.2% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam bought a new position in Aramark in the 4th quarter valued at $190,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new position in Aramark in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aramark during the third quarter worth $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 94,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $3,969,756.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 301,579 shares in the company, valued at $12,666,318. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lauren A. Harrington sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $419,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,946,480.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ARMK traded down $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.53. 15,571 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,981,515. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.89. Aramark has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $43.12. The company has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.08 and a beta of 1.88.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.10. Aramark had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Aramark will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is -258.82%.

ARMK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Aramark in a research note on Sunday. TheStreet raised Aramark from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays upped their price target on Aramark from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Aramark from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Aramark from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.08.

About Aramark

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

