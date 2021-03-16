Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Takes $2.15 Million Position in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 260,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,147,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bollard Group LLC increased its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 2.7% in the third quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 522,346 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 13,704 shares during the period. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,034 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 5,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 37,408 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 4,998 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Plains All American Pipeline news, Director Chris Temple sold 31,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total transaction of $274,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PAA traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.54. The stock had a trading volume of 38,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,463,273. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.99. The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 2.22. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $12.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.23 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a negative net margin of 8.71% and a positive return on equity of 19.02%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PAA shares. Raymond James cut their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.54.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

