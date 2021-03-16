Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Takes $2.35 Million Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,351,000. General Dynamics accounts for 0.7% of Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,622 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 10,264 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in General Dynamics by 88.0% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 109,177 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $16,248,000 after buying an additional 51,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 7,528 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. 84.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Shares of GD stock traded down $2.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $174.67. 2,492 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,438,436. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $100.55 and a one year high of $177.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.29.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by ($0.05). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $10.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.73%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GD shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on General Dynamics from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.07.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

See Also: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.