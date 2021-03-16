Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Takes Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Xylem in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 206.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on XYL shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Xylem from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Xylem from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Cowen lowered shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James cut shares of Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.00.

In related news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,596 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.44, for a total transaction of $584,446.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,952 shares in the company, valued at $3,023,746.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Kairus Tarapore sold 401 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $39,911.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,409 shares in the company, valued at $1,434,127.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,920 shares of company stock valued at $2,829,812. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Xylem stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.46. 2,725 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,146,782. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a PE ratio of 74.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.62 and a 52 week high of $108.84.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. Xylem had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.09%.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

