ParallelCoin (DUO) Market Capitalization Tops $172,241.96

ParallelCoin (CURRENCY:DUO) traded down 28.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. One ParallelCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.55 or 0.00000971 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ParallelCoin has traded 30.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. ParallelCoin has a market capitalization of $172,241.96 and approximately $586.00 worth of ParallelCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $199.72 or 0.00354447 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000103 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003631 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001027 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003579 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0930 or 0.00000165 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002332 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000530 BTC.

ParallelCoin Profile

ParallelCoin (CRYPTO:DUO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParallelCoin’s total supply is 314,719 coins. ParallelCoin’s official website is parallelcoin.info . ParallelCoin’s official Twitter account is @parallelcoinduo and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Parallelcoin is a new digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Parallelcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Parallelcoin is also the name of the open source software which enables the use of this currency. “

ParallelCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParallelCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParallelCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ParallelCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

