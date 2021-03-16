Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$8.13.

A number of analysts have recently commented on POU shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Paramount Resources from C$5.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Paramount Resources from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank upped their target price on Paramount Resources from C$3.50 to C$4.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. CIBC increased their price target on Paramount Resources from C$9.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Cormark increased their price target on Paramount Resources from C$11.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

Get Paramount Resources alerts:

In other Paramount Resources news, Director Dirk Jungé sold 6,791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.62, for a total transaction of C$72,100.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$197,191.40. Also, Senior Officer Joerg Wittenberg sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.75, for a total value of C$344,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$129,000.

Shares of POU opened at C$10.79 on Tuesday. Paramount Resources has a 52 week low of C$0.81 and a 52 week high of C$11.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.41. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.73 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.08.

About Paramount Resources

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. Its principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. The company also invests in public and private corporations.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.