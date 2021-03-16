Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Short Interest Update

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 10,010,000 shares, a drop of 26.1% from the February 11th total of 13,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,860,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,106,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $464,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544,233 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 88.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,387,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590,491 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 5,671.1% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,086,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,939,000 after acquiring an additional 3,033,324 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,601,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,513,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,115,000 after acquiring an additional 49,664 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PK shares. Compass Point raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $18.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $9.25 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $11.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.02.

Shares of PK traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,534,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,955,398. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 4.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.26. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $3.99 and a 52-week high of $24.16.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.33). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 19.63% and a negative net margin of 71.01%. Research analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

