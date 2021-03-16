Parsons (NYSE:PSN) Price Target Lowered to $38.00 at Morgan Stanley

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.36% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Cowen downgraded shares of Parsons from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Parsons presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.20.

Shares of NYSE PSN opened at $37.49 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.05. Parsons has a 52-week low of $24.67 and a 52-week high of $43.37.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.13). Parsons had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 2.27%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Parsons will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Parsons by 1.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Parsons by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Parsons by 3.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Parsons by 2.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Parsons by 13.8% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the period.

Parsons Company Profile

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cybersecurity software and engineering services, hardware prototyping, and other technical services to the U.S.

