Particl (PART) Price Down 15.5% Over Last Week

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. Particl has a total market capitalization of $8.66 million and $93,940.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Particl has traded down 15.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Particl coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.89 or 0.00001573 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001035 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.04 or 0.00017766 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000020 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded up 50.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitvolt (VOLT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Particl Profile

Particl is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 9,778,615 coins and its circulating supply is 9,741,577 coins. The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Particl is particl.io

Buying and Selling Particl

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Particl should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Particl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

