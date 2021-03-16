Patron (PAT) Hits Market Cap of $1.06 Million

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 16th. One Patron coin can currently be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Patron has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. Patron has a market capitalization of $1.06 million and $6,895.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Patron alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.19 or 0.00049250 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00012764 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $362.36 or 0.00656366 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.60 or 0.00071721 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000881 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.56 or 0.00026367 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.70 or 0.00035690 BTC.

About Patron

Patron (PAT) is a coin. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 393,938,955 coins. Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Patron’s official website is patron-influencers.com . Patron’s official message board is medium.com/@patronproject

According to CryptoCompare, “PATRON is an Ethereum-based social network media sharing marketplace. Influencers and social media (SNS) users from around the world can publish, discover, reserve, or sell influencer data on PATRON's platform on both web and mobile. PAT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the PATRON platform. “

Buying and Selling Patron

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Patron should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Patron using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Patron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Patron and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.