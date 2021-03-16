Paul A. Steiner Sells 932 Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Stock

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) insider Paul A. Steiner sold 932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total value of $75,352.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,035.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ CBSH traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 266,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,495. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.62 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.71. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.34 and a 52 week high of $81.18.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.17. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 23.67%. The company had revenue of $344.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 30.79%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBSH. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CBSH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Commerce Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Commerce Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.40.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.