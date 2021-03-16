Paula Rosput Reynolds Buys 5,000 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) Stock

General Electric (NYSE:GE) Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at $331,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of GE traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,577,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,959,813. General Electric has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $14.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.10 and its 200-day moving average is $9.60. The company has a market capitalization of $115.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.08, a P/E/G ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06.
General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts recently weighed in on GE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on General Electric from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays increased their target price on General Electric from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. General Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.13.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in General Electric by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 566,506,492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,118,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194,969 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in General Electric by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 480,790,647 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,192,540,000 after buying an additional 65,865,371 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in General Electric by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 351,013,062 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,190,277,000 after buying an additional 4,602,725 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in General Electric by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 89,859,216 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $970,480,000 after buying an additional 632,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $714,522,000. 60.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About General Electric
General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.
