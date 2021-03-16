Paula Rosput Reynolds Buys 5,000 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) Stock

General Electric (NYSE:GE) Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at $331,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of GE traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,577,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,959,813. General Electric has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $14.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.10 and its 200-day moving average is $9.60. The company has a market capitalization of $115.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.08, a P/E/G ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 6.15%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on General Electric from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays increased their target price on General Electric from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. General Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in General Electric by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 566,506,492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,118,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194,969 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in General Electric by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 480,790,647 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,192,540,000 after buying an additional 65,865,371 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in General Electric by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 351,013,062 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,190,277,000 after buying an additional 4,602,725 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in General Electric by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 89,859,216 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $970,480,000 after buying an additional 632,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $714,522,000. 60.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

