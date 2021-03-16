PAYCENT (PYN) 1-Day Volume Hits $396.00

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded down 15.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. PAYCENT has a total market cap of $187,997.75 and approximately $396.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAYCENT coin can now be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PAYCENT has traded up 19.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PAYCENT alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.69 or 0.00049047 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00012495 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $367.57 or 0.00651060 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.87 or 0.00070615 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000939 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.65 or 0.00025943 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.83 or 0.00035124 BTC.

PAYCENT Coin Profile

PAYCENT (CRYPTO:PYN) is a coin. PAYCENT’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,310,628 coins. PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . PAYCENT’s official website is paycent.com . The official message board for PAYCENT is medium.com/@paycent

According to CryptoCompare, “Paycent is a global mobile dual e-wallet that can be funded by cryptocurrencies (e.g. Bitcoin, Ether, Litecoin) with high liquidity and fiat currencies within the same mobile application. This allows the cryptocurrencies holders multiple avenues of spend and straddle the world of fiat and cryptocurrencies. The full ecosystem of Paycent and Paycent mPOS allows payments for daily household spend such as utilities, cable and Telco airtime. All conversions from cryptocurrencies to fiat will be done in real time. “

Buying and Selling PAYCENT

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAYCENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAYCENT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAYCENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PAYCENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAYCENT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.