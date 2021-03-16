Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,831,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 126,148 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.51% of Paychex worth $170,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at $25,691,000. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at $329,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Paychex by 252.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 23,935 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in Paychex by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 39,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at $1,658,000. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total transaction of $7,406,597.52. Also, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 3,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.93, for a total value of $337,855.87. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,124.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 136,047 shares of company stock valued at $12,298,953. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PAYX shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Argus lifted their price target on Paychex from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Paychex from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Paychex from $76.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.67.

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $97.75 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.52. The company has a market cap of $35.25 billion, a PE ratio of 33.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $47.87 and a one year high of $99.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.30 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 26.66%. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.67%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

