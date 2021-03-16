Paytomat (PTI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $90,200.29

Paytomat (CURRENCY:PTI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 16th. Paytomat has a total market capitalization of $90,200.29 and $3,442.00 worth of Paytomat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Paytomat has traded 37.5% lower against the dollar. One Paytomat coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $255.06 or 0.00455340 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.92 or 0.00064117 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000858 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.41 or 0.00057858 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 30.2% against the dollar and now trades at $68.61 or 0.00122492 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.77 or 0.00072789 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $311.29 or 0.00555721 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000499 BTC.

About Paytomat

Paytomat’s total supply is 3,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 166,030,078 coins. Paytomat’s official message board is medium.com/@paytomat . The Reddit community for Paytomat is /r/Paytomat and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Paytomat’s official website is paytomat.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2017, Paytomat is a decentralized infrastructure for cryptocurrency payments with a built-in blockchain-based loyalty program. It incentivizes merchants and customers to either accept or to spend their cryptocurrency on a global scale. As a reward for being a part of Paytomat ecosystems, both merchants and customers receive corresponding assets they can use to pay within the ecosystem, set up a master node or receive various discounts and free services. The PTI token is an EOS-based cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that concedes users the right to exchange PTI tokens to PTM coins in the future. PTM coins are the medium of exchange for the Paytomat payment system. “

Buying and Selling Paytomat

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paytomat directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paytomat should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Paytomat using one of the exchanges listed above.

